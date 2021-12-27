Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Emfo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Emfo LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

