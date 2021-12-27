Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. Anterix has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anterix by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

