ANON One Day Volume Reaches $868.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. ANON has a market cap of $183,771.78 and $868.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 109.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00062750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

