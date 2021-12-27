Analyzing IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and Its Rivals

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IZEA Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.99%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -17.75 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide rivals beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

