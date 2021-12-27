Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $127.25 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

