Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$46.18

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

BLX remained flat at $C$35.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,624. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.94 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 138.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

