Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price at $56.75

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

