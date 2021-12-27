Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 77,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

