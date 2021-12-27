Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 106,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,403. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 565.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

