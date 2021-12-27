Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $154.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $589.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

