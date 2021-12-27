Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $95.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Materion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

