Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,676. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $897.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

