Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,931. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

