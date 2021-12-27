Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

