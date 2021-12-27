Analysts Anticipate Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGF shares. Truist started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,812. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

