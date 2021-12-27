Analysts Anticipate Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE PVG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,224. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 207,775 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

