Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post $290.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.69 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

