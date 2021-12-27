Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.58. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

