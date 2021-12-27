Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

