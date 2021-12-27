Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.10 Million

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $842.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.20 million. ChampionX reported sales of $706.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

CHX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 980,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,456. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

