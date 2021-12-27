Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPB opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

