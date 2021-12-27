Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

AGR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.82. 522,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

