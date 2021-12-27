Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.45

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 14868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

