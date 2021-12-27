Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

