Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned 0.47% of Evolution Petroleum worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 69.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.36. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

