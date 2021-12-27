Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $603,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

