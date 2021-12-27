Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

NYSE:ACN opened at $403.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

