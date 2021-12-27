Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 11,957 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.