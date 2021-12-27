Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $648.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $674.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

