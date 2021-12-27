Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 12,503 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

