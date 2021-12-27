Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $223.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

