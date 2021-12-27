AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $129.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

