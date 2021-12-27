American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 210,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.17.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

