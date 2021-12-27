American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

