Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,436 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.77% of Amdocs worth $374,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,726. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

