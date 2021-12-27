Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 66.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $235.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.15. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

