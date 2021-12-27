Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,615 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

