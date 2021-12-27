Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 93.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after buying an additional 80,543 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

