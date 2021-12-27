Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

