Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $105.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

