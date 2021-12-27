Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $62.77

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $60.07. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 312 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 3.56.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 285.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

