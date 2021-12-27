Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$68.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$70.29 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

