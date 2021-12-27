Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 10,092 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $20.25 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

