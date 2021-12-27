Alta Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 453,519 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,533.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 166,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,382 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

