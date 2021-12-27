Alta Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

