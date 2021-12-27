Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

