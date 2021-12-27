Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,576 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $14.95 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.