Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 6.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,758.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

