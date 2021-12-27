Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,758.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

