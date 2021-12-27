Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,758.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

